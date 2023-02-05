Man shot in Sacramento, taken to hospital

The shooting happened in the area of 30th and L Streets, Tuesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was shot and taken to a hospital in Sacramento Tuesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 30th and O Streets around 11:30 a.m. where they found the man. He has non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated.

No suspects are in custody. Officials are investigating. No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.