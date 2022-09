It initially started as a shooting investigation, but is now being considered a homicide.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials in Sacramento County are now investigating their fourth homicide since Monday evening.

According to Sacramento police, the shooting happened early Tuesday morning in the 3800 block of 6th Avenue. It initially started as a shooting investigation but is now considered a homicide.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.