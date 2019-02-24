SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UPDATE (1:30 P.M.): The mountain lion in Natomas has been tranquilized and captured, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers in the neighborhood told ABC10 that the healthy, male cat will soon be returned to the wild.

___

UPDATE (1 P.M.): Animal Control was able to shoot a tranquilizer at the cat, but it got back up and began to move, according to police. ABC10 is in the neighborhood, where the cat is now believed to be near Maybrook Drive.

___

Sacramento police and Animal Control officers were called to a Natomas neighborhood Sunday after a mountain lion was spotted on a Ring camera.

Officers and Animal Control have the animal contained to a yard in the neighborhood, police said, and caution tape is up to keep people out of the area between Merrivale Way and Bessemer Court. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Bryn Potter O'Shea shared the below image in her neighbor forum, saying that the video was captured around 10 a.m. on Bessemer Way.

ring.com

This is a developing story. ABC10 will continue to update as details become available.