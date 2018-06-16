Authorities are asking for public's help identifying the suspect in a pair of purse snatchings along Stockton Boulevard.

The first robbery occurred on June 9 at a business in the 6100 block of Stockton Boulevard. According to a press release, the suspect grabbed a woman’s purse from behind and took off running.

The second robbery occurred on June 13 at a business in the 6600 block of Stockton Boulevard. Similar as the first robbery, the suspect approached the victim from behind and grabbed her purse. The victim in the second robbery fell after the suspect grabbed her purse and had to be taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening head injury.

Courtesy Sacramento Police Department.

Both robberies were captured on surveillance footage and investigators believe the same suspect was involved in both snatchings. The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens, with short braided hair. He was wearing a white tank top, black sweatpants and white shoes.

If you recognize the suspect, or have any information regarding these crimes, you are asked to call Sacramento Police at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

