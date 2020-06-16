Watch Live: Police reform roundtable

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10's Chris Thomas is speaking to local activists about how Sacramento should reform its police department and what they expect from today's proposals.
Watch live and submit a question on the ABC10 Facebook page:
Panelists include:
- Pastor Les Simmons, Senior Pastor at the South Sacramento Christian Center
- Dr. Nicole Clavo, Founder of the Healing 5 Foundation, son killed in gun violence
- Pastor Anthony Sadler, Founder of Cops and Clergy Academy
MORE ON POLICE REFORM:
- Police reform in California: From Sacramento to the state level, here's what's being proposed
- President Trump says he'll pursue police use-of-force standard
- San Francisco police won't respond to non-criminal calls
- Here's how much some local cities are spending on their police departments
- Defunding the police: What does it mean?