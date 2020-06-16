x
Watch Live: Police reform roundtable

Local community activists join Chris Thomas to discuss today’s proposals to reform policing in Sacramento and if the plans are on the right track.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10's Chris Thomas is speaking to local activists about how Sacramento should reform its police department and what they expect from today's proposals.

Watch live and submit a question on the ABC10 Facebook page:

Sacramento Police Reform Roundtable

Panelists include:

MORE ON POLICE REFORM: 