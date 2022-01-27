Driver apparently ran red light in deadly crash that killed woman in East Sacramento

Sacramento police said a driver ran a red light, resulting in two cars crashing and a pedestrian dying near Phoebe A. Hearst Elementary School.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police have released the cause of crash that took the life of a woman in east Sacramento earlier this month.

According to Sacramento police, detectives determined the crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian was caused by one of the drivers running a red light.

Police tweeted the crash happened near Folsom Boulevard between 59th and 60th streets around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, near Phoebe A. Hearst Elementary School.

"Detectives will be submitting their investigation to the District Attorney’s office to determine if criminal charges may apply for the incident," police said.

Police did not release the identity of the woman who died.