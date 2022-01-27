x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Driver apparently ran red light in deadly crash that killed woman in East Sacramento

Sacramento police said a driver ran a red light, resulting in two cars crashing and a pedestrian dying near Phoebe A. Hearst Elementary School.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police have released the cause of crash that took the life of a woman in east Sacramento earlier this month.

According to Sacramento police, detectives determined the crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian was caused by one of the drivers running a red light.

Police tweeted the crash happened near Folsom Boulevard between 59th and 60th streets around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, near Phoebe A. Hearst Elementary School.

"Detectives will be submitting their investigation to the District Attorney’s office to determine if criminal charges may apply for the incident," police said.

Related: Pedestrian dies after crash involving two other cars in Sacramento

Police did not release the identity of the woman who died.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch: 16-year-old girl injured after being shot in the head in Antelope

In Other News

Sacramento City Unified delays vaccine deadline for school