SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police officials released a trove of internal records related to the death of Stephon Clark, days after the county district attorney decided not to charge the officers who fatally shot him.

The materials released by police include a cache of video and audio from the night of the shooting, crime scene photos, dispatch call logs, the autopsy report, and more.

Also included in the records are transcripts with officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet talking about their account of the events.

The records were released because of Senate Bill 1421, which creates more transparency between the police and the public. SB1421 went into effect in January 2019.

Tap here to review the materials for yourself.

In a press release preceding the disclosure of the records, police officials said, “We recognize the public release of criminal investigations comes with significant privacy concerns for those individuals involved. These records will contain information and material that is inherently personal and of a sensitive nature.”

