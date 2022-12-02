x
Police detain a person in connection with reports of gunfire in Sacramento | Updates

Officers are asking people to avoid the 1000 block of Frienza Avenue for reports of someone firing a gun.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Police Department said they have detained someone who was suspected of being involved with the incident in North Sacramento.

Officers responded to reports of someone firing a gun in the 1000 block of Frienza Avenue Sunday morning.

There was a large police presence in the area as officers investigated.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to the incident, according to the Sacramento Police Department. No injuries have been reported, according to police officials.

