SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Residents in a South Sacramento neighborhood were told to shelter in place as police searched for an armed bank robbery suspect, Monday night.

Officers set up a search perimeter between Wah Avenue and Hing Avenue and Indian Lane and 27th Street and are going yard-to-yard in an effort to locate the suspect.

The SWAT Team, a negotiator, and the bomb squad were also called in to assist with the situation.

Police ended their search around 10 p.m. without capturing the second suspect.

Authorities said the situation started as an armed bank robbery call at the Wells Fargo on the 5600 block of Freeport Boulevard around 5:40 p.m. An officer spotted a car matching the description of the one used in the robbery and a pursuit began.

The chase ended near the 2800 block of Hing Avenue, where police said both suspects attempted to get away on foot. One suspect was arrested, but the second managed to elude the officers.

Police have not provided a description of the person for whom they are searching.

