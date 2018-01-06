UPDATE 9:15 A.M.

Police have lifted the perimeter and opened Broadway to traffic.

SACRAMENTO — Portions of Broadway in Sacramento were closed off as police searched for a suspect.

Sacramento police officers were canvassing the area for the suspect of a Friday morning stabbing. As of 9 a.m., there was a heavy police presence near 24th, 25th, 26th Streets from Broadway to X Streets.

The condition of the stabbing victim is unknown at this time.

