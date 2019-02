SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 70-year-old Sacramento man with dementia.

According to police, Harry Outlaw was last seen walking near 21st Street and S. Street around 8 a.m. He was wearing an oversized gray ¼ zip fleece jacket, dark pants and dark slippers.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.