SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police in Sacramento are trying to track down a man they say allegedly sexually assaulted one woman and tried to rape another near Sutter’s Landing Regional Park.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Sacramento Police say they responded to a 911 call about the alleged sexual assault and while investigating that attack the officers on scene received a second call about an attempted rape nearby.

Sacramento Police Sergeant and Public Information Officer Vance Chandler told ABC10 the alleged attempted rape happened not far from the first incident, just under Business 80, on the bike trail.

“Due to the severity of both incidents, our detectives responded to the scene, along with crime scene investigators and they have taken over the investigation,” Chandler said.

Authorities believe both crimes were committed by the same person and they have released video of that suspect.

“The officers conducted a very extensive search for the suspect, including using a police helicopter and additional officers,” said Chandler.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. He was last seen fleeing westbound from the scene.

“We believe he is a male Hispanic in his 20s or 30s. He's approximately 5'9" tall, heavy set. We saw what he was wearing during the incident, which is what the video captured, and at one point he was wearing jeans and carrying a green T-shirt,” said Chandler.

Tammy McCarley is an athlete who runs in the area daily. Besides carrying pepper spray, she runs with her dog.

“It’s just a mace stick. I haven’t had to use it, but it makes me feel better. I like this trail because it’s shaded and it’s a nice place to run. There is so much vegetation growth that it makes it extremely easy for people to hide,” said McCarley.

Investigators believe there may be potential witnesses and they are asking anyone with information to please call the Sacramento dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips smartphone app, police say. Callers are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

