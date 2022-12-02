x
CHP investigated, removed suspicious package near California Treasury

The package was in the gully on the L Street side and has been removed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers removed a suspicious package near 10th and L Street Monday morning.

They used a rover to investigate the package. The package was in the gully on the L Street side near the California State Treasurer's Office. 

