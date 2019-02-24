SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police and officers with the Department of Fish and Wildlife were called to a Natomas neighborhood Sunday after a mountain lion was spotted on a Ring camera.

Officers and Animal Control have the animal contained to a yard in the neighborhood, police said, and caution tape is up to keep people out of the area between Merrivale Way and Bessemer Court. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Bryn Potter O'Shea shared the below image in her neighbor forum, saying that the video was captured around 10 a.m. on Bessemer Way.

ring.com

This is a developing story. ABC10 will continue to update as details become available.