Sacramentans worried about mail-in voting as USPS slows nationwide

Residents who usually mail in their ballots want postal services restored to keep the integrity of their vote in the November election.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Slow mail is a big concern for voters who rely on the post offices, like the one in Land Park, to make sure their voices are heard during election season.

Karryl Keithly told ABC10 she plans to mail in her ballot for the presidential election. But she said she has been getting her mail later than usual, which has her worried about the cutbacks happening with the US Postal Service.

“I’ve called all of my legislators [in] Congress and I mention that they need to restore everything the way it was because that is the only way we are going to know for certain to verify that the equipment is in place and working condition,” Keithly said.

George Kastanis has been voting by mail for 20 years and is not worried about voter fraud as long as the post office is left alone.

“They need to keep the post office running like it [always has]. There’s nothing wrong with it,” Kastanis said.

After taking away overtime and reconstructing the postal service, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement the US Postal Service is ready to handle whatever volume of election mail it. He also announced the following:

Retail hours at Post Offices will not change.

Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are.

No mail processing facilities will be closed.

And that overtime has and will continue to be approved as needed.

At a press conference Tuesday, California Congresswoman Doris Matsui said DeJoy's proposal is not enough.

“We are still fighting. We still need to get the funding,” Matsui said.

Matsui said she plans to co-sponsor the "Delivering for America Act", which would prohibit the Postal Service from changing the operations or service it had in place at the beginning of 2020.

