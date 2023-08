The outage started just before 3:20 a.m. near Garden Valley, according to PG&E outage maps.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — More than 3,000 PG&E customers are without power in El Dorado County on Thursday as of 7:00 a.m.

Power is estimated to be restored around 1:30 p.m. PG&E crews are investigating the cause of the outage. Find a PG&E outage map HERE.

