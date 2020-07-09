Power restored after 5,000 customer outage in downtown Sacramento

SMUD experienced an unplanned outage in downtown Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:

According to the SMUD outage map, power has been restored to more than 5,000 customers in downtown Sacramento.

Original:

5,284 customers are without power in downtown Sacramento after an unplanned outage, according to Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

SMUD's outage page has noted 463 outage reports so far. The utility is currently assessing the power outage.

The outage happened around 3:30 p.m., and SMUD expects power to be restored around 4:35 p.m.

No cause has been determined at this time.

Personnel responding to an outage affecting about 5,000 SMUD customers in downtown Sac. This is an unplanned outage NOT a “rolling blackout.” Cause tbd. SMUD will restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Thanks for@patience! https://t.co/R7TLtSGpix for updates. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) September 7, 2020