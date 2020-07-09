Power restored after 5,000 customer outage in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:
According to the SMUD outage map, power has been restored to more than 5,000 customers in downtown Sacramento.
Original:
5,284 customers are without power in downtown Sacramento after an unplanned outage, according to Sacramento Municipal Utility District.
SMUD's outage page has noted 463 outage reports so far. The utility is currently assessing the power outage.
The outage happened around 3:30 p.m., and SMUD expects power to be restored around 4:35 p.m.
No cause has been determined at this time.
