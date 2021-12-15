700 customers still without power after downtown Sacramento substation fire, SMUD says

On Tuesday, a fire at a SMUD substation left about 1,300 residents in the area without power.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After residents within a four-block radius in downtown Sacramento suffered a power outage on Tuesday, Sacramento Municipal Utility District [SMUD] officials say 500 residents now have their power back — but roughly 700 still awaiting power.

Traffic lights near J and 3rd Streets may still be out Wednesday morning as well, and the Sacramento Police Department is recommending commuters use alternative routes. Sacramento Regional Transit tweeted Wednesday morning that due to the continued power outages, "Green Line light rail service is temporary suspended until power can be completely restored downtown."

The outage happened around 11:47 a.m. on Tuesday when a fire and explosion broke out at one SMUD substation and caused significant damage. In an update from SMUD at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, three networks were suffered damage from the fire. Two were de-energized immediately, with one re-energized Wednesday morning. A second network is expected to be re-energized later Wednesday morning.

"The third network suffered far more extensive damage and is still being assessed as crews work 24/7 to plan and make the repairs," SMUD said in its update.

Fire in downtown Sacramento: December 14, 2021 DOWNTOWN FIRE | A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a power substation in downtown Sacramento at 7th Street and H Street. Sacramento Metro Fire Department said in a release that no injuries have been reported and SMUD is on the scene to assist fire crews. Details here: https://bit.ly/3ytCHUZ Posted by ABC10 on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

And while the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, ABC10 found existing substation equipment required replacement, upgrades and additional space. Installation of a transfer switch for backup building power was submitted in March, building records show, but was approved on Nov. 24.

SMUD said after the outage, that power restoration to all residents could take anywhere from 24 to 48 hours, prompting seniors at Edge Water Apartments to be evacuated from the building Tuesday night.

The Sacramento County Office building was among the affected facilities.

"Since I've been here for four years we've never had to shelter 300 residents at one time. I will say we are very prepared for it, we trained for this. We have a close partnership with the American Red Cross," said the spokesperson with the Sacramento Office of Emergency Management.

