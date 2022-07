The cause of the power outage is still under investigation, SMUD says.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Electricity has been restored to nearly 3,800 SMUD customers who lost power in the downtown area of Sacramento Sunday, the utilities provider said.

Around 3,800 customers lost power in downtown Sacramento between 12:40 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, SMUD officials say. The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

