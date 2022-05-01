$315,000,000 Powerball ticket sold at 7-Eleven store in South Sacramento

One lucky customer who bought a Powerball lottery ticket at the 7-Eleven on Windham Drive is the winner of $315,000,000.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Powerball fever has been sweeping the nation as ticket sales soared nationwide. One lucky individual who purchased one of two winning jackpot Powerball tickets at the 7-Eleven store on Windham Drive in Sacramento is the winner of $315,000,000. Another individual in Wisconsin purchased the other ticket and will receive the other half of the prize.

"I don't recall a time in Sacramento we've had a jackpot this big," said Carolyn Becker, spokesperson for the California Lottery Association. "That's not to say it hasn't happened —but we do have winners, million dollar winners in Sacramento fairly regularly as with most populated cities."

The winning numbers for the drawing were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball 17.

"It's a very busy and exciting day for us today," said Harprit Dhillon, franchisee of the 7-Eleven on Windham Drive. "I hope the winner comes forward and claims his prize, and if anyone's watching this, if you came to my store and bought a ticket, please check your tickets."

Dhillon says the news is not only good for the person who won the prize, but also for his store.

"We're getting a million (dollars)… and we'll be talking to my employees about that and maybe we'll be splitting the money with them too," he said.

Becker says schools also benefit from lottery ticket sales. $67.8 million will be going to public schools across California.

The winner of the jackpot has up to a year to come forward to claim their prize.

