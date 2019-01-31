SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family venue more than 18 years in the making finally has construction equipment on-site and working.

A historic, 100-year-old building along Sacramento's riverfront will become the Powerhouse Science Center. If you've traveled on I-5 near Midtown, you’ve passed it, and now you’ll see construction equipment at work.

Longtime Powerhouse Science Center board member Johan Otto has been working on this project since its inception.

"We turned this in, in 2005, to the city as a proposal to build the Science Center, and we just started construction a couple of months ago, so we've been working at it a long time!" he said. "When I started in on this, I thought, 'Well, this will be cool for my grandkids.' Well, my grandkids are now grown and gone, so I guess my great-grandkids."

The Powerhouse Science Center currently lives on Auburn Boulevard, near Watt Avenue. The future home is on Jibboom Street, north of downtown Sacramento.

"When you get into a building that's literally over 100 years old, you don't know everything that you're going to get into,” said Mike Galane, the Powerhouse Science Center's interim executive director.

He's excited about Kaiser Permanente's announcement last week that it has purchased and plans to develop land in the nearby Sacramento Railyards.

"The Powerhouse Science Center is really an important part of the revitalization here along the riverfront, and then…the new Kaiser complex will be going in, with the Railyards there, where the Sac Republic and entertainment complex that's currently being discussed will go in,” he said. “So this is going to become a very vibrant part of the city, and we're excited to be the first major step as a part of that along the riverfront."

Construction on the Powerhouse Science Center should stretch through 2020, Galane said, with a projected opening of early 2021.

Over the years, however, the project has had opening dates of 2013, 2014 and 2015. Who's to say it won't get pushed back again?

"We're in the rainy season right now, and that can always be a challenge during the early part of the construction,” Galane said. “But as things are going now, things are going very, very well, and we're on schedule."

Plus, he said, there’s extra time built into the schedule, to allow for some construction delays, adding he’s “very confident we’ll be able to complete the building” in late 2020 and open in early 2021.

Final plans include a planetarium and many more exhibits, since the new space will be five times bigger than the current building.

The price tag for the new Powerhouse Science Center is about $50 million, a mix of public and private dollars.

