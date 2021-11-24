Southwest plane turns back to Sacramento airport after pressurization issues

Officials said the plane made it back to the airport and landed without incident. No injuries were reported.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Seattle-bound Southwest Airlines flight had to change course back to a Sacramento airport on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Sacramento International Airport said the plane made it to Chico before pressurization issues forced it to turn around. It made it back to the airport and landed without incident.

No injuries were reported.

The situation happened as millions take to the road and skies for the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA predicted that airports and roads could be jam-packed this year with 53.4 million people potentially traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, which is up 13% from 2020

In California, just over 7 million people are expected to travel.

