Mother of Sacramento inmate stabbed to death on Christmas speaks out

Shanna Bianchi said her son spent six months in his cell with his alleged killer. She said she had no reason to believe there was a problem between the two men.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The mother of a 25-year-old man who was stabbed to death in the California State Prison in Sacramento on Christmas Day is still in shock over the loss of her son.

Shanna Bianchi said her son, Braydon Lesseos, spent six months in his cell with Jordan Greendahl, the man accused of taking his life.

Bianchi said Lesseos even asked her to buy a book for Greendahl on Amazon. She said she had no reason to believe there was a problem between the two men.

Greendahl is serving an eight-year prison sentence for arson of a structure on forest land, vehicle theft, and arson of property.

Bianchi said she couldn't believe that her only son was killed on her birthday and that they talked that morning.

"We said we loved each other and said we'd talk later that night or the next day," Bianchi said.

Bianchi said she received a call from the coroner's office after 6 p.m. that her son was killed. She said Lesseos suffered from addiction and was working to turn his life around after being sentenced to prison for drug-related charges.

"He was truly taking advantage of the world of rehabilitation and in an awful station, but he never blamed anyone," Bianchi said. "He never made excuses. He was doing the best he could."

Bianchi is working to make sure people remembered her son than just a tragedy.

"My son, he's my one and only," Bianchi said. "He was a gifted athlete. He was a stepfather to a wonderful little boy that he loved so much."

