Sacramento Mayor, business leaders discuss 'proof of vaccination'

As the virus makes a resurgence, officials across the country are looking at ways to keep people safe.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Major cities like San Francisco and New York have recently imposed requirements that businesses ask for COVID-19 vaccine proof from customers before they can enter places like restaurant, movie theaters and gyms.

On Friday, Aug. 13, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg voiced his support for what those cities have done and said he was speaking with business leaders about the idea locally.

“We’re talking about it,” Steinberg said. “I know where I stand, but we’re talking about it together because these are the kinds of decisions that ought to be made with the other leaders, the business leaders of the community.”

As the virus makes a resurgence, mostly among the unvaccinated, officials across the country are looking at ways to increase the vaccination rate and prevent further wide-spread business closures or other impacts to commerce.

Some Sacramento area businesses, like Badlands and The Depot, are already requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. General manager Jonathan Cameron said its being done to protect the staff and customers.

“I think it’s a stance that we’ve seen other businesses do in other cities and at this point it’s not necessarily just about the money, the profits. It’s about safety and our concern," Cameron said.

