Prop plane set on fire as part of fire training at SMF

Crews would usually travel to Dallas Fort Worth for the training but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the plane was brought to them.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A prop plane was lit on fire at the Sacramento International Airport (SMF) to help fire crews learn how to best put out a plane fire.

The prop plane used was specially designed and built for a type of training called FAR 139 training. It is required by the FAA. The training gives fire crews the opportunity to train in real-time.

Crews from SMF and Mather will take part in the training on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:45 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

