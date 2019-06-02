SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Council members rejected moving forward with a controversial ordinance that would limit what people may carry during a protest.

This comes weeks after the council postponed a vote due to an outburst at the meeting.

The proposed ordinance would limit people from carrying certain items, like baseball bats, pepper spray, glass bottles and shields during a protest.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Eric Guerra said, even though the ordinance may be well intended, it has to go through a better working process before coming back to the City Council for a vote.

Sacramento Deputy Police Chief Dave Peletta says the ordinance is an effort to stop the growing violence seen during protests. He pointed out that this is not an effort to stop free speech, but to have a safe environment while protesting.

“The goal of this proposed ordinance is to prepare for the unexpected and unknown. It’s a measure intended to restrict possession of certain items, which we can attest that, in the past, have been used as improvised weapons at a protest that has turned violent,” said Peletta.

Several people spoke out against the ordinance, including the President of the NAACP Sacramento Chapter, Betty Williams, who said she thinks the timing of the was designed for the community to be contained and discouraged as they prepare for the statement of the results of the Stephon Clark case.

“Based on these new policies, Dr. Martin Luther King would not be able to have a peaceful protest here in Sacramento and would surely be guaranteed to be arrested,” said Williams.

While the Law and Legislation Committee rejected to move forward the ordinance to the City Council for a vote, it has not been shutdown. The city council members are asking for the ordinance to be tweaked and that more community outreach is done. A version of this policy could come back to the council again soon.

