Protest against new state stay-at-home orders at state Capitol becomes violent

Sacramento police said demonstrators against the stay-at-home orders threw objects at officers that included glass bottles, bottles with liquids and fireworks.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — 3:12 p.m. update:

A group left the Capitol to march around Sacramento. As they were returning to the starting point, demonstrators vandalized vehicles on the streets.

Police said they will follow up on the vandalism.

Original story:

A protest at the state Capitol on Saturday against the new stay-at-home orders that would shut down most businesses across California due to ICU beds filling up due to the pandemic became violent.

Sacramento police said they formed a perimeter in front of the west side of the Capitol on 10th street between N and L and at 9th streets as the first group of protesters arrived. The situation escalated when officers didn't allow more demonstrators within the perimeter.

Police said protesters were throwing objects at each other and officers that include glass bottles, bottles with liquids and fireworks. Demonstrators also pointed lasers directly into officers' eyes as well.

Police are advising people to use alternate routes from the Capitol.

