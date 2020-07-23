Protesters stage 'die-in' at Sacramento city manager's home day after police shootings

A day after an officer shot a man near Sacramento State, protesters laid down body bags in front the Sacramento city manager's home to protest police shootings.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Dozens of protesters gathered at the home of Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan on Wednesday to demand that he hold police accountable. The protest comes a day after a Sacramento police officer shot and killed a man near Sacramento State University.

Some protesters even called for his resignation.

The protests follow a shooting by Sacramento police. Authorities said an officer shot a man who matched the description of a suspect they were looking for. Officers said they initially identified Jeremy Southern because of a "distinctive visible tattoo."

Southern allegedly grabbed a gun from his bag after police identified themselves and pointed it at them. Police said one of the officers shot Southern after he did not comply.

Officials said Southern died in a local hospital.

Protesters took over Chan's front yard and street, with at least 15 body bags covering his driveway. Signs and pictures of those who were shot and killed by law enforcement officers also filled Chan's lawn as well.

Tanya Faison, of Black Lives Matter Sacramento, said the protest against Chan was a long time in the making.



"We've had a lot of deaths in Sacramento at the hands of law enforcement, and he hasn't done anything. He hasn't taken any steps to make sure these officers are held accountable," Faison said.

Chan provided ABC10 with a statement saying that he has always held city employees accountable.

"Accountability is incredibly important to me and to the residents of Sacramento," Chan said in a statement to ABC10. "Since I became City Manager, I have held all city employees, including those who work for the Sacramento Police Department, accountable for their actions."

According to Chan's office, six Sacramento Police officers were terminated for misconduct, and seven quit or retired before they could face potential discipline. Seventeen officers were suspended without pay, 23 officers were issued letters of reprimand and five officers were released during their probationary period.

