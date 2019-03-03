SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crowd of protesters gathered outside of the Sacramento Police Department in response to the District Attorney’s decision to not file criminal charges against the two police officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark in March 2018.

Organizers with the Black Lives Matter Sacramento chapter asked for people to show up to the police department, located in the 5700 block of Freeport Blvd., to protest the DA’s decision.

In a press conference Saturday, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert went over details of the investigation. The investigation, Schubert concluded, showed that the use of lethal force used by Officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet was lawful.

The peaceful protest Saturday afternoon was organized by Black Live Matter's Sacramento chapter. The group's leader, Tanya Faison, says she was disappointed and disgusted by the Sacramento County district attorney's press conference announcing the decision.

Faison criticized Anne Marie Schubert for sharing cellphone evidence of a domestic dispute between Stephon Clark and the mother of his children and for telling reporters that Clark had contemplated suicide.

Faison says the information isn't relevant to the investigation into whether the officers' actions were justified.

