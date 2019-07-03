SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of protesters is marching northbound on Freeport Boulevard in another demonstration against the district attorney and attorney general’s decisions not to charge the officers in the deadly shooting of Stephon Clark.

The group started marching from the Sacramento Police Headquarters, where another sit-in took place earlier Wednesday afternoon.

This latest demonstration comes after a heated city council meeting Tuesday night and mass arrests, Monday night, during a march in East Sacramento. The group of about 25 people is carrying signs and chanting as they head north toward Broadway.

Police officers are providing a traffic break in the area.

This is a developing story.

