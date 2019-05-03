SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Protesters are participating in a sit-in at the Sacramento Police Headquarters building in another demonstration of frustration over the district attorney’s decision in the Stephon Clark case.

Organizers with Black Lives Matter – Sacramento set up the “Occupy the Police Station” protest in the days after the Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced that police officers Jared Robinet and Terrence Mercadal would not be criminally charged for fatally shooting Clark.

This is the second time since Shubert’s decision was announced that protesters have gone to police headquarters, located in the 5700 block of Freeport Boulevard. The first time was right after the Clark decision was announced on Saturday, March 2.

On Monday, 84 people were arrested, including journalists and clergy members, during a protest march in East Sacramento.

According to BLM Sacramento, Occupy the Police Station is said to go on from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This is a developing story.

