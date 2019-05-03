SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Protesters are marching through East Sacramento in opposition to Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert 's decision to not charge the officers involved in the shooting death of Stephon Clark.

The marchers started at the Sacramento Trader Joe's on Folsom Boulevard. In a press release, The Table Sacramento announced the event, named "Disobey and Disrupt", in response to the DA's decision.

They say the East Sacramento location was chosen due to the neighborhood's wealth and it being a home to leadership in the community.

“Our plan was to bring the issue to a neighborhood whose residents have proximity to decision-making power,” said J. Ama Mantey, an affiliate member of The Table Sacramento in a press release. “This is a neighborhood that would likely never experience such a tragic and violent loss of one of its residents, so we are bringing the discomfort and pain of our trauma to their doorstep in hopes of spurring their solidarity and political engagement.”

Among their frustrations was Schubert's focus on the actions and alleged motivations of Stephon Clark and what the organization said was no "equitable investigation into the officers' text messages, state of mind, google searches, or toxicology reports."

“Her job was to determine if a crime had been committed by the two officers, Terence Mercadal and Jared Robinet, the only people in the interaction who had weapons and discharged those weapons 20 times to result in a loss of life,” said Joshua Robinson in a statement, on behalf of the Table Sacramento. “Yet instead she focused her investigation on the victim, Stephon Clark. This was a misguided attempt to malign the victim by providing details the officers’ had no knowledge of during the incident in an attempt to explain to the Sacramento community why a young black man deserved to die.”

In response to the loss of life and response, the organization has issued the following demands on both the City and County of Sacramento:

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn to recommend firing the involved officers and for City Manager Howard Chan approve the recommendation immediately. The Mayor and City Council to give a full policy review, subpoena, and disciplinary recommendation powers to the Sacramento Police Commission. A resignation or recall of District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and Sheriff Scott Jones. Stop the over-policing of their neighborhoods and for the Sacramento Unified School District, Twin Rivers Unified School District, and Natomas Unified School District end contracts with and remove school resource officers from Sacramento-area K-12 schools Mayor, City council, Sacramento County Board of Supervisors adopted the deadly force standards of AB 392 at the local level with full and public commitment to advocate for the passage of AB 392 in this legislative cycle at the state level.

“The five recommendations represent a series of policy strategies to prevent deadly encounters with police and to ensure that if encounters occur, officers who behave irresponsibly are held accountable by the personnel and judicial processes,” said Flojaune Cofer in a statement, affiliate member of The Table. “We will continue to engage in and encourage nonviolent civil disobedience until these recommendations are adopted.”

If viewing on the ABC10 app, click HERE for multimedia

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Stephon Clark's family calls for action, reform, and community healing

In response to no charges being brought against the officers in the shooting death of Stephon Clark, his family has called for legislative reform. In an effort to help the community heal, Stevante Clark announced an event to both help those communities heal and honor the memory of his brother.