A pair of psychologists from Atlanta read their new book, that tackles topics like police shootings and racial injustice, to students in the Meadowview neighborhood.

Doctors Marietta Collins and Ann Hazzard spent Tuesday morning reading and answering questions to a group of 6 to 8-year-old kids from the Freedom Schools Scholars summer program. The children’s book titled “Something Happened in Our Town” tells the story of two families, one white, one black, who discuss the police shooting of a black man in their community.

“We were both concerned about the increased tone of divisiveness in our country in 2016, which is when we started the book,” said Hazzard.

Hazzard said after working on the group for two years, they had scheduled to release it in July. But after hearing about the shooting and killing of Stephon Clark, they pushed the date up.

“We thought this was a good time to get it out there to communities that need it, like Sacramento, but really all communities need it because this is representative of a problem that's national,” explained Hazzard.

Clark's grandmother, Sequita Thompson and her granddaughter, Cailyn, who is Stephon Clark’s sister, attended the reading. Cailyn told ABC10 she got a copy of the book a couple months ago, and says it was helpful in answering some of the questions her granddaughter asked after her brother was killed.

“A police shooting is something that's sad and scary, but we've tried to balance that with messages in the book about what children can do in their daily lives to fight injustice," Hazzard said.

The book also includes a guide for parents to help them answer some of the questions their kids may have about racial bias, stereotypes, and injustice.

"We really hope it allows family to begin to have these difficult conversations, and that they can talk to their children openly,” Collins added.

