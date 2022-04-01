Masks or no masks? Here's a list of updated mask rules for public transportation in Northern California

The CDC says the mandate requiring masks on public transportation will no longer be in effect as of Monday, April 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you are planning on utilizing public transportation in Northern California, you may no longer be required to wear a mask.

Once the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it would no longer enforce the CDC's public transportation mask rule, many major airlines and public transportation agencies rushed to drop their requirements.

So what does this mean for public transportation in Northern California? Here is a breakdown:

Sacramento International Airport:

SMF will no longer masks require masks to be worn in compliance with the TSA.

SacRT:

SacRT will no longer be requiring masks, but they highly encourage riders to wear masks, especially if they are unvaccinated.

Amtrak:

On Tuesday, Amtrak announced passengers and employees would no longer be required to wear masks while on the trains or in the station.

Greyhound:

Greyhound will no longer require masks on their buses or facilities. However, the agency says, "masks will still be required if mandated by local municipalities and as of now when crossing the border into Mexico or Canada."

BART:

As of Tuesday morning, the BART website said face masks were still required. A news release from BART says they had not made an official or final decision if the mask mandate would continue on trains and stations.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10