After months of coronavirus-forced closure, Punch Line Sacramento reopens

During their physical closures, Punch Line showcased local and national talent with virtual shows through Instagram Live. Now, it's business as usual — sort of.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — No joke! Punch Line Sacramento is back open after months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The comedy club, which has been in business since 1991, reopened on June 27 with touring comics, and is prepping to do so again this week with three days of shows ahead of July 4th weekend.

Through the coronavirus pandemic, Punch Line showcased local and national talent with virtual shows through Instagram Live. For those, the usual two-drink minimum wasn't mandatory.

However, last week's shows, this week's shows, and any shows going forward will be back to minimum drink purchases.

Punch Line's reopening comes the same week that Sacramento County bars are ordered to be closed after the county sets two records of 228 new cases in one day.

All bars, brewpubs, breweries and pubs will have to close for dine-in services unless the alcohol is sold with meals. Curbside sales are still available for bars that sell alcohol to go, according to the health order.

Punch Line workers are asking that if you're not feeling well, please stay home and get well. Also, to make sure that you wear your face coverings.

Observe and comply with signage and guidelines posted throughout the venue.

Do your part to practice good hygiene such as wash your hands frequently, don't touch your face and respect social distancing.

Punch Line is also implementing a new bag policy. Only the following bags are allowed:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags (maximum size: 12"x6"x12")

Small clutch bags approximately the size of a hand (maximum size 4.5"x6.5")

Click here for more information on Punch Line's requirements to be allowed inside.

On July 1, check out Comedy Congregation with Johnny Taylor that will have Becky Lynn, Daniel Humbarger, Alicia Davis, Robert Berry and Drew Absher at 8:00 p.m.

Comedy Allstars will be onstage July 2 and July 3. The July 2 show will have eight comedians while the following day would have 9 performers.

July 2 would feature Ngaio Bealum, Michael Cella, Robert Berry, Chelsea Bearce, John Ross, Jimmy Earll, Steph Sanders and Wendy Lewis. July 3's lineup would have Lance Woods, Robert Berry, Michael Cella, Drew Harmon, John Ross, Mike Cella, Ronn Vigh, Steph Sanders and Chelsea Bearce.