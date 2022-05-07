Punk in Drublic Craft Beer and Music Festival returns to Sacramento

NOFX, Pennywise, Face To Face, The Bouncing Souls, The Bombpops, Get Dead and more will take the stage at Heart Health Park on May 7, 2022.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nederlander Concerts announced on Monday, Feb. 7 that Punk in Drublic Craft Beer and Music Festival is set to return to Sacramento on May 7, 2022.

The lineup of punk icons taking the stage at Heart Health Park at Cal Expo includes NOFX, Pennywise, Face To Face, The Bouncing Souls, The Bombpops, Get Dead, and others.

Punk in Drublic is a 21+ event featuring up to three hours of craft beer tasting, live music, local food trucks, and more.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 11th at 10:00 a.m. PST through Ticketmaster. Prices range from $45 to upwards of $99.

"Punk In Drublic is one of the best touring festivals on the planet right now in my opinion. It’s pure, it’s organic and it’s everything punk rock should be," said headliner NOFX's frontman Fat Mike. "I can’t wait to get back out there with our people!"

According to Nederlander Concerts, the festival producers are working with local health authorities to ensure the event is safe and in compliance with local health regulations.

