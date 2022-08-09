Here's the last time Queen Elizabeth II visited Sacramento

Since assuming the throne after the death of her father on Feb. 6, 1952, Elizabeth has been a symbol of stability.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The last time Queen Elizabeth II visited Sacramento was nearly four decades ago.

She visited Sutter's Fort on March 4, 1983, and greeted the Kit Carson Mountain Men.

Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history and who recently celebrated her diamond jubilee died Thursday. She was 96.

The queen died at her summer residence in Scotland. Members of the royal family had traveled to be at her bedside after doctors announced Thursday they were “concerned” for her health.

Since assuming the throne after the death of her father on Feb. 6, 1952, Elizabeth has been a symbol of stability as Britain negotiated the end of empire, the dawn of the information age, and the mass migration that transformed the country into a multicultural society.

Throughout it all, the queen has built a bond with the nation through a seemingly endless series of public appearances as she opened libraries, dedicated hospitals and bestowed honors on deserving citizens.

She worked steadily into the twilight of her reign. But the death of Prince Philip, her husband of more than 70 years, in April 2021 reminded the country that the reign of the queen, the only monarch most of her subjects have ever known, is finite.

That truth was the subtext of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations as newspapers, TV news shows and the walls of the palace were filled with images of Elizabeth as she changed from a glamorous young queen in crown and diamonds to a kind of global grandmother known for her omnipresent handbag and love of horses and corgis.

Charles was front and center throughout the festivities as he stood in for his mother and demonstrated he was ready to take on her mantle.

Wearing a ceremonial scarlet tunic and bearskin hat, he reviewed the troops during the Queen’s Birthday Parade on the opening day of the jubilee. The next day, he was the last guest to enter St. Paul’s Cathedral and took his seat at the front of the church for a service of thanksgiving in honor of the queen. At a star-studded concert in front of Buckingham Palace, he delivered the main tribute to the woman he addressed as “Your Majesty, Mummy.”

The queen’s public appearances during the Jubilee were brief but symbolic, underscoring three pillars of her reign: a personal bond with the public, strong links to the armed forces and support for the Commonwealth, a group of 54 nations with former colonial ties to Britain.

On the final day of the event, she joined other senior members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a flyby by 70 military aircraft and wave to supporters who filled the street below. Later, she took part in a beacon lighting ceremony at Windsor Palace, the culmination of events that spanned the Commonwealth.

Watch more on ABC10: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to step back from royal duties | FYI