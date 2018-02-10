If you're viewing in the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Multiple swastikas and racist language were found on the campus of Sacramento City College.

According to a letter from Sacramento City College President Michael Gutierrez to students and staff, the racist graffiti was found in one of the men’s restrooms on campus earlier this week. The campus has removed the slurs.

“I want to be perfectly clear - hate has no home on our campus,” Gutierrez said in the letter.

On student tweeted photos of the graffiti.

No arrests have been made. If you any information about this incident, contact the Los Rios Police Department at 916-558-2221.

© 2018 KXTV