Racist words on water fountains discovered at McClatchy High School

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Around 2 p.m. Friday, a picture was posted at C.K. McClatchy High School via Facebook by a community member.

The picture captured two water fountains next to each other, the taller and more tech-savvy water fountain had the word "white" on top of it, while the lower and simpler water fountain had the word "colored".

Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar of the Sacramento City Unified School District sent out a statement a few hours following the discovery of the racist graffiti, saying:

“I am both angry and heartsick that racist graffiti was discovered on the C. K. McClatchy campus today. We take this incident very seriously. Racism and racist language will not be tolerated in our schools."

Aguilar continued, expressing how concerned he is for students and staff who were affected and still are affected, extending necessary support services.

“The graffiti was immediately removed once it was discovered by school site staff. We have consulted with the Sacramento Police Department and will fully investigate this racist incident to determine who was involved in this hateful act. The District will take appropriate action with anyone determined to be involved."