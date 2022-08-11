Raging Waters in Sacramento closing permanently

The company operating the park at Cal Expo decided to terminate its lease after a ‘careful review of company priorities.’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Raging Waters Sacramento will be permanently closing, according to a release on the water park’s website.

It says the park will not reopen in 2023 after Palace Entertainment, the company operating the park, decided to terminate its lease after a ‘careful review of company priorities.’

In a list of questions on the water park website, it says it would be up to the property owner to decide if there will be another operator, but it will not be Raging Waters.

If you purchased a season pass for the 2023 season or made a deposit for a group trip, you’re asked to email RWSac_General@PalaceEntertainment.com with your purchase or deposit confirmation.

The locations in Los Angeles and San Jose will still be operating as normal in 2023.

