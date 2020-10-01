SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two Food Source stores in Sacramento will close their doors by the end of March 2020.

The two stores, one located at 6366 Mack Road and the other at 4401 Broadway, are set to close March 14 and March 28, respectively. Chelsea Minor, Corporate Director, Consumer & Public Affairs for Raley's, said the lease is expiring at both locations and they've chosen not to renew.

"We don't take the decision to close stores lightly," Minor said in an email to ABC10.

Minor points to low foot traffic and sales at both locations as a catalyst for the closings.

"We have been working on improving the performance but have been unable to turn the struggling store around," Minor said.

The grocery store chain plans to help employees impacted by these closures by helping them find alternative work within the Raley's organization.

