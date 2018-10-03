Black Phoebes are common birds to see in Sacramento during winter. A white Black Phoebe is rather less common.

Sacramento resident Robert Robertson first caught a glimpse of the unusual bird as he biked along the American River parkway, east of Watt Avenue, in mid-December.

After that, he saw the bird with the unusual coloration several times, eventually taking his camera with him on one of his regular jaunts on the hike-bike paths and managing to capture a photo.

The Black Phoebe, described as a medium-sized flycatcher with mostly black plumage and a white belly, is characterized by its ‘tail-wagging’ action, fanning out and lowering the tail-feathers and two-note vocalizations. Flycatchers are the largest family of birds with more than 400 known species.

It’s no surprise Robertson saw it on the American River; Phoebes are seldom found away from water, according to the National Audubon Society.

Robertson and his twin brother, Richard, have a blog where they document their nature adventures with photos. Amid many shots of birds including a western bluebird, a black necked stilt, wood ducks and a red-shouldered hawk, the white Black Phoebe stands out as probably the most unusual sighting.

The bird doesn’t appear to be a true albino (which displays no pigment at all). Its eyes appear dark, not pinkish as they would be in an albino. Rather, it would be considered leucitic, said Khara Strum, a conservation project manager for the National Audubon Society in Sacramento.

The pale coloration of leucistic birds can range from a single feather, to patches to the uniform white of Robertson’s find.

When she lived on the coast, Strum would see the same phoebe each winter over several years that she recognized by a single white feather.

Albinos are rarer, as they often have difficulty surviving in the wild for various reasons, Strum said.

Although the white black phoebe isn’t the rarest of finds, it is a good example of the vast abundance of fauna supported along the American River parkway.

“It’s special,” Strum said.

Bird watching and nature studies bring an appreciation of the slight differences in things others might overlook.

“The deeper you get into the subject, the more excited you can be by the small signs,” Robertson said.

