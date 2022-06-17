Sacramento's Reagan mansion up for sale

The house's address is 1341 45th St. in East Sacramento, home of the 'Fab 40s' and was built in 1929.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The famous house in East Sacramento that used to be owned by Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan is now up for sale, could you see yourself living in the luxury?

The house's address is 1341 45th St. in East Sacramento, home of the 'Fab 40s' and was built in 1929. Since being completely remodeled in 2001, it now stands at 6,963 square feet and has about half an acre of land.

The Reagan family lived in the house during the Governor's term from 1967 to 1975 and only five other families have occupied the house.

On the inside, the house has three to four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half baths, a wrap-around staircase, a well-decorated den and family room, 7 fireplaces, an elevator, a gourmet chefs kitchen, two master suites, a full basement with a wine cellar, a full bar, a media and game room, two laundry areas, a two-car garage, and an artist studio or exercise room!

On the outside, the house has a carefully placed English garden with a gated and circular driveway.

The home value listed by Kim Pacini Hauch with RE/MAX Gold is just under $5 million.

In terms of viewing the house, it will be by appointment only, there will be no open houses.