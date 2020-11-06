Recovery grants available for Downtown Sacramento businesses damaged by looting, vandalism

Businesses impacted by theft or vandalism can receive a grant of up to $1,500. The money is meant to cover the costs of insurance deductibles or storefront repairs.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The owners of businesses in downtown Sacramento that were damaged by looting and vandalism can now apply for and receive recovery grants.

The recovery fund was initially seeded $30,000 from the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, which manages a 66-block footprint of businesses in downtown.

The organization says it could be weeks before the true damage total is known, but the losses are expected to tally at more than $10 million.

"Just as downtown businesses were reopening following closure to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic impacts were further exacerbated when many of these businesses sustained damage and theft," the organization wrote on its website.

Some businesses have already started to receive grant checks from the Downtown Sacramento Foundation after the organization launched its Storefront Safety Assistance Program.

Businesses impacted by theft or vandalism since May 29 can receive a grant of up to $1,500. The money is meant to cover the costs of insurance deductibles or storefront repairs. The organization says the money will continue to be distributed until the fund is depleted.

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership is asking for the public’s help in supplementing the recovery funds with a tax-deductible donation. Every penny collected will go to downtown businesses, the organization said.

Donations can be submitted online here or through the mail by check made out to the Downtown Sacramento Foundation at 980 9th Street, Suite 200, Sacramento, CA 95814.

Demonstrations and Damage: Sacramento George Floyd protests 1/25

2/25

3/25

4/25

5/25

6/25

7/25

8/25

9/25

10/25

11/25

12/25

13/25

14/25

15/25

16/25

17/25

18/25

19/25

20/25

21/25

22/25

23/25

24/25

25/25 1 / 25

Read more from ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: