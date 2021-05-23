Remembering Reggie Wortham | Beloved Sacramento panhandler dies at 65

Friends and family gathered at Howe Avenue and Alta Arden Expressway, where Wortham is being remembered for his kind and outgoing personality

SACRAMENTO, Calif — At a small memorial at the corner of a busy intersection in the Arden area of Sacramento, friends and family of Reggie Wortham gathered to remember the man who said he got a second chance at life.

"We knew he was out here, but we didn’t know he was talking to people. We didn’t know he was affecting so many lives," said Wortham's daughter, Regina Newman.

Wortham was a military veteran born and raised in the Sacramento area. His family said he died on May 13 at the age of 65. He was best known for panhandling at the corner of Howe Avenue and Alta Arden Expressway for more than 20 years.

Those who met him said he was kind and outgoing, despite the severe burn scars that covered most of his face and body.

In a 2015 documentary, Wortham described his struggles with drugs and troubled relationships before the day that changed his life forever, the day he doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire.

"I got tired of being the person that I was," Wortham said in the documentary "Reggie." "But God gave me another chance."

Wortham described being in a coma for three months and enduring many surgeries in his recovery. It also changed his outlook on life.

"He was just a total 360, different person. He became loving. He became the father we always wanted," Newman said.

Now that he's gone, Reggie's children seem to have a newfound admiration for their father after standing at his corner and speaking with those who knew him.

"I thought I was the strongest dude on Earth, until I came out here for a week," said Reginald Wortham Jr. "He's been doing this for 20 years!"

While Reggie became a familiar face to people driving by, many never heard about his story or his renewed passion for life.