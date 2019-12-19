SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Regional housing leaders met at the UC Davis School of Nursing on Tuesday for the 5th Annual Regional Housing Summit hosted by the Sacramento Housing Alliance.

Veronica Beaty, policy director with the Sacramento Housing Alliance, said good ideas for solutions came out of the summit, which brought developers, advocates, non-profit groups and government leaders to the same table.

"We're still seeing a vast need for available homes. We are trying to address a rising homeless population," Beaty said. "And I think there are a lot of really innovative solutions coming out that we've seen with some of the shelter site conversations."

Nikky Mohanna, a Sacramento-area developer working to increase the number of affordable housing units in the city, said everyone at the summit who had a stake in the growing issues stemming from the need for housing in California finally realized they needed to join together to find solutions.

"We're finally in a time where people are starting to realize that we need to come together, you know, in every single industry to come up with a solution that makes sense," Mohanna said.

Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg spoke at the event. He is calling for more government accountability and calling for funding to spur construction.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Giacomo Luca.

READ MORE:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Public housing waitlist opens for elderly, disabled families in Sacramento