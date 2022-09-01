Alleged repeat offender arrested for sexually assaulting two teenage girls

Aleksandr Anatolyevi Rudenko, 26, had been allegedly meeting with young girls through social media using a fake identity.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly sexually assaulting two teenage girls in Sacramento.

26-year-old Aleksandr Anatolyevi Rudenko, who is a Registered Sex Offender, was taken into custody following a sexual assault allegation from a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old, according to an investigation by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Rudenko had reportedly been meeting with minors online through social media using fake identities.

He is reportedly a repeat offender and frequently hangs out in reactional areas around the city such as parks and movie theatres, according to Sacramento County deputies.

Rudenko was arrested on five suspected sexual abuse-related charges including Lewd Acts with a child under 14, Sodomy and Oral Copulation.

Deputies booked him into Sacramento County Jail on Tuesday where he was released Wednesday on $135,000 bail. His made first court appearance Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

This is an ongoing investigation, no other details of the case have been released.

