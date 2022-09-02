Remembering Danielle Draney: A Sacramento State student leader who died in a car crash

The 22-year-old, who died in a car crash in West Sacramento Friday night, was active in her sorority and served as 2021 Panhellenic Executive Board President.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friends, family and the Sacramento State Greek community are remembering the life of 22-year-old Danielle Draney after she died in a single vehicle car crash in West Sacramento Friday night.

Calling the candlelight vigil a celebration of her life, her father, Rodger Draney, said it was an honor to see the support of the hundreds of members of her sorority and others who attended in person and online.

"I hope I was able to teach her how to live life, and I feel she did," Draney said. "This shows me that she was living life to the fullest. I couldn't be more proud."

Draney was in her final year at Sacramento State University, set to graduate in the spring with a degree in Criminal Justice. She was an active member of her sorority and served many leadership roles, including VP of Recruitment and 2021 Panhellenic Executive Board President.

"I was very lucky to have gotten the time that I did with her," said her sorority sister and roommate Kelly Lee. "I hope she knows the impact that she had because seeing all these people here today is just a testament of what she did," Lee said.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Lehi City Cemetery in Lehi, Utah for family and friends.

