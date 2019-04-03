SACRAMENTO, Calif — Dave Leatherby Sr., 81, died Mar. 3 after going to the hospital for pneumonia and sepsis, reported the Sacramento Bee in his obituary.

The family was unable to talk with ABC10 Monday, and a Leatherby employee said that all members of the family were not coming into work for the day after his passing.

Leatherby was a Catholic Church member, however, services have not been established yet.

The Sacramento Bee shared a portion of an email from Alan Leatherby, a son of Leatherby and the current manager of Leatherby's Family Creamery, that was sent to community members and the Sacramento Bee:

“Keep my fathers [sic] soul in your prayers. He passed last night at 10:00 pm surrounded by family,” Alan Leatherby wrote. “Thank you for all the prayers and support. He loved you all.”

The family patriarch set out to start a business where he and his family members could all have a part in it. With his wife and one of his sons, Leatherby opened Leatherby's Family Creamery in 1982.

They have even expanded their operation to include locations in Citrus Heights and Elk Grove.

Leatherby is survived by his wife, 10 children, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.

After 37 years, Leatherby's continues to serve as a staple for birthdays, celebrations, and countless memories.

His legacy lives through those that knew him, but, also, through the enormous sundae named after him, "Daddy Dave's Banana Split."

