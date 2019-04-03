SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After the Sacramento County District Attorney [DA] announced on Saturday that no charges would be brought against the officers in the shooting death of Stephon Clark, his brother Stevante Clark and National Action Now President Dr. Tacoy Porter sounded off on the decision.

“Simply put, our stance is this was murder,” said NAN President Dr. Porter.

Porter called for the officers to be charged and for District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert to be fired, due to the adverse impacts her decision had on the Clark family and Meadowview community.

He added that, if any good is to come out of the deaths of those like Clark, it would be the acknowledgment and support of legislation and training that brings about reform.

Among the Clark family and Porter's frustrations from the DA’s announcement was the way Clark's personal information was revealed.

Stevante Clark said that there’s no reason he should be proving his brother’s innocence when, in his opinion, the police should be proving theirs.

“No evidence presented yesterday [Mar. 2] can justify the way my brother was killed,” Clark said.

Clark’s criticism included the following claims:

The officers not identifying themselves as law enforcement

Officers did not give Stephon Clark a chance to be detained before firing

Lack of emergency services

Muting of body cameras

Stevante Clark wanted the officers prosecuted; he also wanted to see Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn recommend firing the officers involved.

“I want justice and accountability,” Clark added.

An effort to remember Stephon Clark

A legacy weekend event was also announced to commemorate Stephon Clark's life, one year after his death.

The commemoration is intended to be free of politics and focuses on remembering Clark and healing impacted communities.

It consists of teen summits, a brunch for mothers, "day of peace," and a remembrance commemoration.

Legacy weekend Schedule:

Mar. 15: Teen Summit from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Meadowview Sam & Bonny Pannell Community Center

Mar. 16: Mother's brunch, a meet, eat, and greet event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Moment's of Blessings Church.

Mar. 17: "Day of Peace and Love" from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Meadowview Sam & Bonny Pannell Community Center.

Mar. 18: Stephon Clark Remembrance Commemoration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Genesis Church.

